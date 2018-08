President Donald Trump (r) at the White House on Aug. 22, 2018, presents the Medal of Honor to Valerie Nessel, the widow of Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman, who received the country's highest military award for his actions in Afghanistan in 2002. EFE-EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

The three Democrats whose names are mentioned most often as presidential contenders in 2020 would all win the upcoming election against President Donald Trump, according to a survey published Wednesday by the daily Politico.

The survey, prepared with the Morning Consult consulting firm, is one of the first to be published dealing with the balloting in which Trump - in all likelihood - will seek re-election more than two years from now.