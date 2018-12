US President Donald Trump (l.) and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (r.), sat down Saturday with cautious optimism to a working dinner in Buenos Aires in hopes of making some progress in winding down the trade war between the two countries that affects the global economy. EFE-EPA/File

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, sat down Saturday with cautious optimism to a working dinner in Buenos Aires in hopes of making some progress in winding down the trade war between the two countries that affects the global economy.

"At some point, we're going to end up doing something that is great for China and great for the United States. The relationship is very special," Trump told reporters at the beginning of the dinner which went on for 2 1/2 hours.