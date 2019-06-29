Chinese officials wait in the corridors outside a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jingping and US President Donald Trump during the second day of the summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (C) greets Chinese President Xi Jinping as other world leaders look on during the Leaders family photograph at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands during a press conference at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US President Donald J. Trump points a journalist for a question as he speaks during a news conference at a hotel in Osaka, western Japan, June 29, 2019, after closing the G20 Summit talks. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

As a trade war between the world's two most powerful economies trundles on, all eyes were firmly fixed on Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Osaka G20 summit Saturday, where the pair grabbed headlines with a pledge to get stalling trade talks back on track.

Disgruntled with a large trade deficit with Beijing, Trump's administration has since last year hiked tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese products and has more recently taken aim at Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei warning that its plans to export 5G technology around the world concealed ulterior motives, including possible espionage.