As a trade war between the world's two most powerful economies trundles on, all eyes were firmly fixed on Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Osaka G20 summit Saturday, where the pair grabbed headlines with a pledge to get stalling trade talks back on track.
Disgruntled with a large trade deficit with Beijing, Trump's administration has since last year hiked tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese products and has more recently taken aim at Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei warning that its plans to export 5G technology around the world concealed ulterior motives, including possible espionage.