(FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) review soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet at the Group of 20 leadership summit in Japan at the end of this month, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday, according to a Dow Jones news report supplied to EFE.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting between G-20 finance ministers and central bankers in Fukuoka, Japan, Mr. Mnuchin urged China to return to the terms that the two countries had been negotiating before trade talks fell apart in May. China should come back to the "basis that we were negotiating," he said.