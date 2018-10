US President Donald Trump will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

The meeting, which had been rumored for weeks, will come amid a climate of tension between the two economic powerhouses, who since July have been facing off in a trade war that - so far - has resulted in the mutual imposition of tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of each other's goods.