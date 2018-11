The president of the United States on Saturday said in a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida that he will not allow a caravan of Central American migrants, which is heading towards the Mexico-US border, to enter the country.

Speaking to supporters at the meeting, held at a hangar at Pensacola International Airport, Trump said that there were reports of many "bad people" being part of the caravan and added that they would not be allowed to enter the country.