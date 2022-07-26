A handout photo made available by the BBC shows (L-R) Television Journalist Sophie Raworth, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak at the BBC Debate 'Our Next Prime Minister' in Stoke on Trent, Britain, 25 July 2022. The two candidates are vying to become the next Tory Party Leader and British Prime Minister which will be announced on 05 September 2022. EFE/EPA/Jeff Overs/BBC HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the two finalist candidates to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister of the United Kingdom, on Monday engaged in a rough and tumble - and at times bitter - debate, interrupting one another numerous times and where their major differences proved to be their differing views on fiscal policy.

Despite the fact that the debate televised by the BBC ended up with both expressing their mutual admiration for one another, Truss - the foreign secretary - and Sunak, the ex-chancellor of the exchequer, placed their significant differences on assorted matters squarely on the table for the British public to evaluate.