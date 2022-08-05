A group of pro-China supporters steps on a mock up funeral photo of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outside of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau, in Hong Kong, China, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Presidential office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen delivering her speech during her meeting with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen has described China's "irrational" live-fire military drills and missile launches around the island as an "irresponsible" act that fuels tensions in the Indo-Pacific and demanded it "act with reason" and restraint.

In a video message released by the presidential office on Thursday night, the first since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei on Wednesday, Tsai said the situation "not only undermines the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and encroaches upon our nation's sovereignty."