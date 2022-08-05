Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen has described China's "irrational" live-fire military drills and missile launches around the island as an "irresponsible" act that fuels tensions in the Indo-Pacific and demanded it "act with reason" and restraint.
In a video message released by the presidential office on Thursday night, the first since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei on Wednesday, Tsai said the situation "not only undermines the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and encroaches upon our nation's sovereignty."