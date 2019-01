Supportters of DR Congo's new President Felix Tshisekedi cheer during the inauguration ceremony at the Palais de Nation in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

DR Congo's new President Felix Tshisekedi (R) and the outgoing President Joseph Kabila (L) shake hands during the inauguration ceremony at the Palais de Nation in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

DR Congo's new President Felix Tshisekedi (C) holds up a book of Constitution during the inauguration ceremony at the Palais de Nation in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

DR Congo's new President Felix Tshisekedi raises his hand as he takes the oath of office during the inauguration ceremony at the Palais de Nation in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

The president-elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo who had been the opposition leader until he won the elections at the end of last year was sworn in as the nation's fifth president on Thursday.

Felix Tshisekedi's inauguration ceremony, which ended over two decades of rule by the Kabila family, was held in the Congolese capital Kinshasa.