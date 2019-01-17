Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (C) gives a thumbs up next to the members of the goverment after surviving the vote of confidence in the government, in the parliament's plenum, in Athens, Greece, 16 January 2019. Greek deputies are called to give their vote of confidence in the government on Wednesday midnight after a two-day debate in parliament. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers his speech during a debate on the vote of confidence in the government, in the parliament's plenum, in Athens, Greece, 16 January 2019. Greek deputies will be called to give their vote of confidence in the government on 16 January midnight, after a two-day debate in parliament. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

The Greek Parliament late Wednesday renewed its support for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, a leftist, after he asked for a vote of confidence when his coalition with the nationalists broke up on Jan. 13 following a spat over the agreement reached with neighboring Macedonia to rename that country.

The vote ended with 151 votes in favor of the government after two days of debate in which the leader of the leftist Syriza party defended the Prespa agreement with Macedonia as a stabilizer of the region and stressed the need to complete his mandate to promote his social agenda after the end of the financial aid programs by the EU.