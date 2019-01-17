The Greek Parliament late Wednesday renewed its support for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, a leftist, after he asked for a vote of confidence when his coalition with the nationalists broke up on Jan. 13 following a spat over the agreement reached with neighboring Macedonia to rename that country.
The vote ended with 151 votes in favor of the government after two days of debate in which the leader of the leftist Syriza party defended the Prespa agreement with Macedonia as a stabilizer of the region and stressed the need to complete his mandate to promote his social agenda after the end of the financial aid programs by the EU.