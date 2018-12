A handout picture made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) of a USGS Shake Map showing the location of an earthquake that hit off the east coast of New Caledonia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Wednesday lifted the alert issued after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck east of New Caledonia, a French territory in South Pacific, with no significant damage reported.

"Based on all available data, the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed," the United States-based center said in its latest statement.