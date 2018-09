A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows a collapsed shopping mall after a powerful earthquake hit Donggala, Indonesia, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB/HANDOUT

A tsunami has hit a city in northern Indonesia on Friday following a powerful earthquake, official sources said.

The giant sea wave struck the city of Palu, located some 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the south of the 7.5-magnitude quake's hypocenter on the island of Sulawesi.