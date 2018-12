A handout picture made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) of a USGS Shake Map showing the location of an earthquake that hit off the east coast of New Caledonia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Tsunami warnings were issued after a magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck off the coast of New Caledonia in the South Pacific on Wednesday.

The tremor hit at about 3.18 pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometers southeast of Loyalty Islands off New Caledonia's east coast, according to the United States Geological Survey.