Tunisia's president on Tuesday congratulated his people on the 62nd anniversary of the country's independence, which took place on Mar. 20, 1956 following negotiations that officially ended French colonization.

Beji Caid Essebsi spoke from the presidential palace outside the capital Tunis, pledging his commitment not to change the constitution of 2014, which was born out of the revolution that ousted former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.