Tunisian people wave national flags during a celebration to mark the seventh anniversary of the uprising that ousted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, at the Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian protesters light flares and shout slogans during a celebration to mark the seventh anniversary of the uprising that ousted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali at the Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Relatives of those killed and wounded in the 2011 Tunisian Revolution hold up photos and shout slogans during a rally to mark the seventh anniversary of the uprising that ousted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali at the Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Thousands of Tunisians on Sunday took to the streets to mark the seventh anniversary of the uprising that ended the former president's rule, although many also expressed their discontent with the current government's economic policies.

Tunis's Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the 2011 rallies that ended Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali's more than 20-year dictatorship and sparked the broader Arab Spring uprisings, was the main stage for Sunday's rallies.