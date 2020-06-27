Passengers wearing face masks wait in line for check-in for their flight, at the Tunis Carthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia, 27 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Passengers wearing face masks sit next to social distance markers, at a waiting area at the Tunis Carthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia, 27 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Passengers wearing face masks wait in line for check-in for their flight, at the Tunis Carthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia, 27 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Passengers wearing face masks wait in line for check-in for their flight, at the Tunis Carthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia, 27 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA