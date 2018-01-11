Tunisian security forces were on high alert on Thursday following a third consecutive night of protests that have become increasingly widespread amid rising public discontent over a series of economic austerity measures and tax hikes imposed by the government in a bid to slash the deficit.

Although less violent than the previous demonstrations, Wednesday night's rallies were more widespread, incorporated working-class neighborhoods in the industrial belt of the country's capital Tunis and were marked by an increased deployment of police, while the Interior Ministry downplayed reports that it had imposed a curfew.