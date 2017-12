Tunisian President Biji Caid Essebsi (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) review the honor guards before a meeting at the Presidential Carthage Palace in Tunis, Tunisia, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi (R) shake hands with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan (L) during a news conference with at the Presidential Carthage Palace in Tunis, Tunisia, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi (R) attend a news conference with at the Presidential Carthage Palace in Tunis, Tunisia, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

The presidents of Turkey and Tunisia joined here Wednesday in calling for efforts to cement economic and political relations between the two countries.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Beji Caid Essebsi at Carthage Palace on the last stop of an African tour that earlier took him to Chad and Sudan.