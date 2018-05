A Tunisian woman casts her vote at a polling station during the municipal elections in Tunis, Tunisia, May 6, 2018. The municipal elections, which is held for the first time in the country since the 2011 revolution, are held for seats in the 350 municipalities of the country. EFE-EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian Leader of the Islamist Ennahda party, Rachid Ghannouchi casts his ballot papers at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia, May 6, 2018. EFE-. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

A polling station in Tunis, Tunisia, 06 May 2018. The municipal elections, which is held for the first time in the country since the 2011 revolution, are held for seats in the 350 municipalities of the country. EFE-EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

A Tunisian woman shows her ID as she waits to vote at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia, May 6, 2018. The municipal elections, which the first to be held in the country since the 2011 revolution.EFE- EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

The Tunisian local elections, the first polls since the ruling dictatorship collapsed in 2011, opened its polling stations on Sunday amid low voter turnout and widespread lack of interest among the population, regardless of being hailed as key for the nation's future.

Polling stations opened at 08.30 am (07.30 GMT) across the nation's 350 disputed circumscriptions monitored by political party representatives, local and international observers.