Newly appointed Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane at the Carthage Presidential Palace in Tunis, Tunisia, 29 September 2021. EFE-EPA/PRESIDENCY OF TUNISIA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Newly appointed Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane, during her meeting with Tunisia's President at the Carthage Presidential Palace in Tunis, Tunisia, 29 September 2021. EFE'EPA/PRESIDENCY OF TUNISIA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Tunisia’s president Kais Saied on Wednesday named Najla Bouden Romdhane as the first female prime minister in the country’s history.

Romdhane is a senior official at the Department of Higher Education and Scientific Research. EFE