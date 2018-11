Tunisian protesters holding placards with inscription reading in Arabic 'Tunisians against Saudi Crown Prince visit' shout slogans during a protest in Tunis, Tunisia, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Tunisian protesters hold placard with inscription reading in Arabic 'If it were not for Saudi Arabia, Israel would have been in trouble' during a protest against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit in Tunis, Tunisia, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Hundreds of people protested in the Tunisian capital on Tuesday against a scheduled visit by Saudi Arabia's crown prince to the country, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.

Mohammed Bin Salman is expected to arrive in Tunis late Tuesday, as part of the crown prince's first tour abroad since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom's consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2, which sparked an ongoing international public relations crisis.