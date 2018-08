Protesters from various Islamic parties and movements hold placards and shout slogans at Bardo Square, Tunis, Tunisia, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Thousands of conservative Tunisians on Saturday took to the streets to protest a proposal for a series of constitutional amendments in the areas of gender equality and human rights.

The non-governmental National Coordination for the Defense of the Qur'an, the Constitution and Equitable Development organized the demonstration against the report issued by the Individual Freedoms and Equality Committee (COLIBE).