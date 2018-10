A photo dated March 22, 2018, that shows a police officer guarding a site where eight people were killed and 11 others were wounded in an attack by an armed gang in Purisima del Rincon, a municipality in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato. EPA-EFE/Mario Armas/File

A cartel turf battle for control of a lucrative fuel-theft racket has resulted in a surge of homicides in recent months in Guanajuato, which currently ranks as Mexico's second most violent state.

The Jalisco Nueva Generacion and recently created Santa Rosa de Lima drug cartels are locked in a dispute over control of an illegal fuel market that has become very profitable, security expert Roberto Valladares told EFE on Wednesday.