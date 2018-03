Members of Parliament vote on the Guidelines on the framework of future EU-UK relations at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PATRICK SEEGER

The Turkish government on Friday accused the European Parliament of tolerating terror organizations, following a non-binding resolution recently approved by the EP that called on Turkey to withdraw its forces from the Kurdish-held city of Afrin in Syria.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Ankara would never accept the Parliament's resolution, claiming it had not taken a firm position against terrorist organizations.