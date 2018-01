Turkish Foreign Minister Mevluet Cavusoglu waits before his meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico (not pictured) in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JAKUB GAVLAK

Turkey's foreign minister on Wednesday called on Russia and Iran to pressure the Syrian government to halt its military offensive against rebel-held areas in Syria's northern Idlib province, according to an interview with a Turkish news agency.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told Anadolu News Agency that Russia and Iran must fulfill their obligations as guarantors of a peace accord aimed at de-escalating the conflict in Syria.