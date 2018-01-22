Turkish soldiers prepare their tanks before crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, at Hassa district at the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish soldiers prepare their tanks before crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, at Hassa district at the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Syrian rebel factions and allied Turkish military forces on Monday gained control of four villages in the north of the Kurdish-held Afrin enclave in northwest Syria, according to a rebel commander.

Col. Ahmad Othman of the Sultan Murad Division told EFE that Syrian rebels and Turkish army units had gained control of four villages located close to the Turkish border as part of the ongoing military invasion of Afrin to establish a 30-kilometer-deep (19-mile-deep) buffer zone inside Syria and expel the United States-supported Kurdish YPG militia that holds the enclave.