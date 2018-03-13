A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army soldier watches with binoculars as smoke rises after a bomb attack during an offensive, at Der Mismis Village, southeast of Afrin, Syria, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A Syrian family fleeing from fighting near Afrin leave to a secure area at Befalon Hills, as Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army surrounded of Afrin city with Turkish army in Syria, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels tightened their grip on the city of Afrin on Tuesday in a bid to fully isolate the city, which is controlled by armed Kurdish militias considered terrorist organizations by Ankara despite the fact they are backed by the United States elsewhere in the north of Syria.

Members of the Free Syrian Army spear-heading a Turkish military operation to clear YPG Kurdish fighters out of Afrin enclave in northeast Syria have made steady gains in the countryside outside the city in recent days and had successfully besieged the urban settlement using a pincer movement, the Turkish army claimed in a statement.