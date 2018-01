Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking during the 44th Mukhtars Meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

Turkish presidential sources on Thursday said a statement released by the White House on the conversation between the United States president and Turkish leader did not correspond to the truth.

The sources told EFE that the US statement issued Wednesday night did not correctly reflect the contents of the conversation between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump.