Kurdish activists show banners and shout slogans as they protest the ongoing Turkish military operation in the Syrian city of Afrin in Cologne, Germany, Jan 27, 2018. EFE- EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Turkish soldiers train with their tanks and armored vehicles near Syrian-Turkish border, at Hatay, Turkey, Jan 24, 2018 prior to 'Operation Olive Branch' in Syria's northern regions against the Kurdish Popular Protection Units (YPG) forces in Afrin. EFE-EPA (FILE)/SEDAT SUNA

Handout photo released by Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2-L) and Turkish Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar (3-L) at the military command center of the Olive Branch operation, Hatay, Turkey, Jan 25, 2018. EFE- EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE ELECTRONICALLY ALTERED BY SOURCE / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Turkey's army claimed to have killed 394 enemy fighters during the first week of a ground offensive into the Kurdish enclave of Afrin (Northwest Syria,) according to a statement released Saturday.

The Turkish army asserted the dead enemy fighters belonged to different Kurdish militias in Afrin, a region which has been controlled by United States-backed Kurdish groups that Turkey's government regards as terrorists.