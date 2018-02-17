Turkey's president on Saturday announced that his country's armed forces had taken control of more than 300 square kilometers of Syrian territory inside the Kurdish-controlled enclave of Afrin, located in northwestern Syria.
Speaking at a public rally, Recep Tayyip Erdogan touted the progress being made in Turkey's military incursion into Afrin, dubbed "Operation Olive Branch," the stated aim of which was to create a 30-kilometer-deep (19-mile) buffer zone inside Syria and expel the United States-supported Kurdish YPG militias that hold the enclave.