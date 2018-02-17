A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan adressing members of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at their group meeting at the parliament during a his group meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Jan 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE

Turkey's president on Saturday announced that his country's armed forces had taken control of more than 300 square kilometers of Syrian territory inside the Kurdish-controlled enclave of Afrin, located in northwestern Syria.

Speaking at a public rally, Recep Tayyip Erdogan touted the progress being made in Turkey's military incursion into Afrin, dubbed "Operation Olive Branch," the stated aim of which was to create a 30-kilometer-deep (19-mile) buffer zone inside Syria and expel the United States-supported Kurdish YPG militias that hold the enclave.