A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending the funeral ceremony of Musa Ozalkan, a Turkish soldier who was killed in cross-border clashes with Kurdish Popular Protection Units (YPG) forces on 22 January at Kilis, Ankara, Turkey, Jan 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2-L), Turkish Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman (L), Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (R) and relatives of Musa Ozalkan, a Turkish soldier who was killed in a cross-border clashes Kurdish Popular Protection Units (YPG) forces on 22 January at Kilis, pray over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Jan 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TUMAY BERKIN

The Turkish Army has so far acknowledged the death of two soldiers in its military offensive against Kurdish militias in northern Syria and Turkey's president gathered his top officials for the burial ceremony of one of those fallen troops on Tuesday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the funeral for the noncommissioned officer Musa Ozalkan, who was confirmed dead on Monday night in a confrontation with the Kurdish YPG militias, which the United States supported in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization but is regarded as a terror organization by Ankara.