The Turkish Army has so far acknowledged the death of two soldiers in its military offensive against Kurdish militias in northern Syria and Turkey's president gathered his top officials for the burial ceremony of one of those fallen troops on Tuesday.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the funeral for the noncommissioned officer Musa Ozalkan, who was confirmed dead on Monday night in a confrontation with the Kurdish YPG militias, which the United States supported in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization but is regarded as a terror organization by Ankara.