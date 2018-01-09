A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing members of parliament from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE

Turkey could expand its military operation in northern Syria to zones currently controlled by Kurdish forces in a bid to prevent the formation of a corridor used by militias considered by Ankara to be terror groups, the country's president said Tuesday.

Addressing parliamentary members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan outlined a military project to take control of Afrin and Mabij, two Kurdish-control areas along Syria's border with Turkey separated by a swathe of land captured by Turkish-aided rebels during a 2016 military campaign to expel the Islamic State terror organization.