Turkey's foreign minister on Friday denied his government had shared recordings of the alleged brutal torture and murder of a Saudi Arabian journalist who vanished after entering his country's consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul earlier in the month.
Speaking from Albania, Mevlut Cavusoglu, a member of the hardline Justice and Development Party (AKP) which claims to be in possession of audio and video evidence confirming Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated at the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2, dismissed reports he had shared any such proof with his United States counterpart Mike Pompeo during the latter's visit to Ankara this week.