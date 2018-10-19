Indonesian journalists hold banner asking for a complete investigation into the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest in front of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Saudi officials stands at the back door of the Saudi Consulate as Turkish forensic police officers conduct a second investigation in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart Ditmir Bushati (not pictured) following their meeting in Tirana, Albania, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MALTON DIBRA

Turkey's foreign minister on Friday denied his government had shared recordings of the alleged brutal torture and murder of a Saudi Arabian journalist who vanished after entering his country's consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul earlier in the month.

Speaking from Albania, Mevlut Cavusoglu, a member of the hardline Justice and Development Party (AKP) which claims to be in possession of audio and video evidence confirming Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated at the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2, dismissed reports he had shared any such proof with his United States counterpart Mike Pompeo during the latter's visit to Ankara this week.