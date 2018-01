A YPG soldier stands next to a US eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles, near al-Ghanamya village, al-Darbasiyah town at the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, Apr. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF RABIE YOUSSEF

Washington's plans to create a 30,000-strong border guard unit in Syria that would include Kurdish militants was met with ire by the Turkish president on Monday, who leveled threats of further military action in the region.

Hardliner Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the remarks during a strongly-worded speech in the capital Ankara, in which he said the Turkish armed forces were poised to use military might to sink the United States-backed proposals before they could materialize.