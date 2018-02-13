Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at their group meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

Turkey's president used militaristic rhetoric on Tuesday to warn companies prospecting for gas in Mediterranean waters off Cyprus and around Aegean islets not to step out of line and to respect Turkey's rights in the region.

In a speech given to lawmakers from his Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that if Turkey's authority in the region was jeopardized, then it reserved the right to launch a military intervention just as it had done in the northern Syrian region of Afrin, which was under the control of Kurdish militias deemed a security threat by Ankara.