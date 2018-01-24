Turkish soldiers train with their tanks and armored vehicles near Syrian-Turkish border, at Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish soldiers train with their tanks and armored vehicles near Syrian-Turkish border, at Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish soldiers train with their tanks and armored vehicles near Syrian-Turkish border, at Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish authorities have arrested 150 people for online criticism of Turkey's military incursion into the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin, the Anadolu news agency reported Wednesday.

Eleven of the 150 have been placed in preventive detention.