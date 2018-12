Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a meeting on forming a constitutional committee in Syria at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Turkey's foreign minister on Tuesday said a planned military offensive against Kurdish militias in northern Syria would take place after the pullout of United States troops from the war-torn area.

Mevlut Cavusoglu's remarks came at a press conference in Ankara as Turkey continues to send reinforcement to areas near the border with Syria and the northwestern town of Manbij, held by the Syrian-Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).