Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a group meeting of AK Party at Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Turkey, Jul. 7 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Turkish government on Sunday ordered the dismissal of 18,632 civil servants, mostly from the police force and military, over links to organizations that are alleged threats to national security.

The dismissals were published in an official bulletin in a decree under the state of emergency which was declared after a failed coup attempt in Jul. 2016, and which is expected to be lifted on Monday.