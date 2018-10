A protestor wears a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with a red painted hands during the demonstration in front of Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish police have found no DNA traces in water samples taken from a well located in the residence of the Saudi Arabian consul in Istanbul as they search for missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish media reported Friday.

Teams of investigators were able to access the consulate in Istanbul for the first time on Oct. 15, 13 days after the Saudi journalist entered there and was killed, as Riyadh has already admitted.