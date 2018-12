A member of Free Syrian Army (Turkey-backed) waits in front of the their training camp at Syrian-Turkish border in the Hassa district in Hatay, Turkey,Jan, 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The Turkish president on Wednesday said his country was ready to launch a military incursion to clear United States-allied Kurdish militias from territories in northeastern Syria in the coming days.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the hardline leader of the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP), addressed a military convention in the capital, Ankara.