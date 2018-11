A Saudi Arabian official opens the door of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

The Turkish government on Monday insisted it had shared with a French intelligence agency the audio recordings and transcripts related to the killing of a Saudi Arabian journalist in his country's consulate in Istanbul last month.

The assertion came after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview Monday that he had no knowledge of Turkey sharing audio of Jamal Khashoggi's killing, and accused Turkey of playing a political game with the journalist's death.