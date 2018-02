A view of Jerusalem's walled Old City with the distinctive golden Dome of the Rock part of the Harim el-Sharif, also known as the Temple Mount and al-Aqsa Mosque, on the Mount of Olives, in East Jerusalem, on Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM HOLLANDER

A view of the United States Consulate building complex in West Jerusalem, on Jan. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM HOLLANDER

The Palestinian Authority and the Turkish government on Saturday condemned the United States' decision to inaugurate its new Jerusalem embassy in May, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day.

Palestinians view the May 14, 1948 declaration of the establishment of the State of Israel as a national catastrophe, and on May 15 mark what they call Nakba (Catastrophe) Day.