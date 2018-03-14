Turkey's president on Wednesday said he hoped his armed forces and their Syrian rebel allies would capture the Kurdish-held city of Afrin before the day was over, which would mark a major development in the controversial Turkish military intervention aimed at wresting control of this northern pocket Syria away from Kurdish militias.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leader of the hard-line Justice and Development Party (AKP), gave a speech broadcast on Turkish TV just as Syrian rebel groups sponsored by Ankara tightened their grip on Afrin city, from where a steady stream of evacuees continued to make its way south, out of the conflict zone.