Kurdish protesters shouts slogans against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a protest against the official visit of the Turkish premier in Italy in Rome, Italy, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Massimo Percossi

Protestors shouts slogans against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a protest against the official visit of the Turkish premier in Italy in Rome, Italy, Feb. 5. 2018. EPA-EFE/Massimo Percossi

Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin (R) greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) during a private meeting at the Vatican, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis (2-L), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2-R) and his wife Emine Erdogan (R) leave at the end of a private audience at the Vatican, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis welcomed Turkey's president to the Vatican on Monday for a meeting that took place amid boosted security and pro-Kurdish protests in Rome.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived with his 16-strong entourage, which included his wife, Emine Erdogan, and attended a closed-door meeting with the head of the Catholic Church that lasted for 50 minutes, longer than the normal time period afforded to visiting world leaders.