A municipality worker changes a street sign to Zeytindali (Olive branch) in front of the US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TUMAY BERKIN

Authorities in the Turkish capital Ankara have officially changed the street name outside the United States embassy to Olive Branch in a not-so-discreet bid to antagonize Washington officials by referencing the ongoing Turkish military offensive against US-backed Kurdish militias in northern Syria, as reported by epa on Monday.

Brand new signs for Zeytindali Caddesi (Olive Branch St) were drilled into place by municipal workers on what used to be Nevzat Tandogan Avenue, which runs down the northern parameter of the US embassy compound.