Salih Muslim (R), co-chairman of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) is welcomed during a Labor Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland, May 1, 2015, (reissued 25 February 2018). .EFE- EPA (FILE)/ENNIO LEANZA

Turkey on Monday requested the Czech Republic to extradite a top former political leader of the Kurdo-Syrian People's Protection Units (YPG) militias who was recently arrested in Prague, according to a Turkish government spokesperson.

Bekir Bozdag confirmed Ankara had asked Prague for the extradition of Salih Muslim Muhammad, the former co-chairman of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) _ the YPG's political wing _ which is considered the main driving power behind the self-proclaimed autonomous Kurdish-controlled region of Rojava in northern Syria.