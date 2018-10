Saudi officials wait in front of the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The Turkish president on Tuesday said investigators searching a Saudi consulate building in Istanbul where a Saudi journalist went missing at the beginning of the month found materials that been painted over.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan updated lawmakers in Ankara on the ongoing inquiry into the disappearance and possible murder of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 2.