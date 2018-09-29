Turkey's president met with the German chancellor once again in Berlin on Saturday ahead of traveling to the western city of Cologne, where a new Turkish government-backed mega mosque would be inaugurated and opposing protests were expected to take place.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel met for a working breakfast at the Federal Chancellery, which came after the pair held talks on Friday and a subsequent press conference in which the chancellor said there were "deep differences" between the two countries when it came to the rule of law and press freedom.