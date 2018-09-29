Police snipers keep watch from the rooftop of the DITIB (Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs) Central Mosque in Cologne, Germany, 29 September 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

A line of police officers keep watch as pro-Turkish government demonstrators wave Turkey's national flags as they gather in front of the DITIB (Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs) Central Mosque in Cologne, Germany, 29 September 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Pro-Turkish government demonstrators wave Turkey's national flags as they gather in front of the DITIB (Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs) Central Mosque in Cologne, Germany, 29 September 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

A handout photo made available by German Government's Press Office (BPA) shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meeting for a working breakfast at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 29 September 2018. EPA/Jesco Denzel

Turkey's president met with the German chancellor once again in Berlin on Saturday ahead of traveling to the western city of Cologne, where a new Turkish government-backed mega mosque would be inaugurated and opposing protests were expected to take place.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel met for a working breakfast at the Federal Chancellery, which came after the pair held talks on Friday and a subsequent press conference in which the chancellor said there were "deep differences" between the two countries when it came to the rule of law and press freedom.