Television screens at an electronic market display Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan address at the parliament in Ankara, in Istanbul, Turkey,Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The Turkish president on Tuesday said the murder of a Saudi journalist at his country's consulate in Istanbul was premeditated and requested the Arab kingdom hand over those responsible to face trial in Turkey.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a highly-anticipated speech to members of his party in Ankara in which he had vowed to reveal the full truth behind the disappearance and alleged state-sponsored murder of Jamal Khashoggi inside the Middle Eastern nation's consulate on Oct. 2, but the hardline leader fell short of expectations and did not produce video or audio evidence his government allegedly possesses.