Youngsters wave Venezuelan and Turkish flags during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not shown) to Caracas, Venezuela, 03 December 2018. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said here Monday that his country is going to "cover the majority of the needs of Venezuela," which is plagued by shortages amid a severe economic and social crisis.

"We're going to cover the majority of the needs of Venezuela, we have that strength, we have that opportunity. I would like to emphasize this fact," Erdogan said at a bilateral business forum attended by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.